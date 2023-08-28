मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने एथलीट श्री नीरज चौपड़ा को दी बधाई

By admin August 28, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भारतीय एथलीट श्री नीरज चौपड़ा को वर्ल्ड एथलीट चैम्पियनशिप में गोल्ड मैडल जीतने पर बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि एथलीट श्री नीरज चौपड़ा की इस उपलब्धि से समस्त देशवासी हर्षित एवं गर्वित हैं। आप निरंतर ऐसे ही अपने स्वर्ण प्रदर्शन से देश का नाम रोशन करते रहें।

Share With