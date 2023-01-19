मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने महाराणा प्रताप की पुण्य-तिथि पर नमन किया

January 19, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राष्ट्र एवं धर्म की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले अदम्य शौर्य और साहस के प्रतीक वीर शिरोमणि महाराणा प्रताप की पुण्य-तिथि पर नमन किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने निवास कार्यालय स्थित सभागार में महाराणा प्रताप के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट किया है ”मातृभूमि के लिए महाराणा प्रताप का त्याग और समर्पण सदैव वंदनीय और पूजनीय रहेगा”।

