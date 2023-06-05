मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने गुरु गोलवलकर जी की पुण्य-तिथि पर किया नमन

By admin Publish Date: June 5, 2023 / 1:05 pm Update Date: June 5, 2023 / 1:05 pm 21K

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गुरु गोलवलकर जी की पुण्य-तिथि पर उन्हें नमन किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने निवास कार्यालय स्थित सभागार में गुरु गोलवलकर जी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। महाराष्ट्र के रामटेक में 19 फरवरी 1906 को जन्मे श्री माधव सदाशिवराव गोलवलकर ने डॉ. हेडगेवार के बाद राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सर संघचालक की जिम्मेदारी संभाली। उनका रूझान राष्ट्र संगठन कार्य की ओर प्रारंभ से ही रहा। स्वामी विवेकानंद के तत्व-ज्ञान और कार्य पद्धति से वे बहुत प्रभावित रहे। सक्षम भारत के निर्माण के लिए गुरू गोलवलकर ने अनेक कार्य क्षेत्र में योगदान दिया। गुरू गोलवलकर का अवसान 05 जून 1973 को नागपुर में हुआ।

