मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान से एम्स के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुनील मलिक ने की भेंट

By admin July 8, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) भोपाल के नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुनील मलिक ने निवास पर सौजन्य भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि जरूरतमंद लोगों को विशेषज्ञता पूर्ण इलाज उपलब्ध कराने के लिए प्रदेश के चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय और लोक स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग, एम्स के साथ मिलकर कार्य करेंगे। डॉ. मलिक ने कहा कि एम्स भोपाल लोक स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में देश में हो रही बेस्ट प्रेक्टिसेज और चिकित्सा क्षेत्र के नवाचारों के प्रदेश में क्रियान्वयन में हर संभव सहयोग प्रदान करेगा।

