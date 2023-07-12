छत्तीसगढ़

छत्तीसगढ़ में अभी कोरोना का कोई सक्रिय मरीज नहीं

By admin July 12, 2023

रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ में आज की स्थिति में कोरोना का एक भी सक्रिय मरीज नहीं है। होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार ले रहे कोविड-19 के एक मरीज के 11 जुलाई को स्वस्थ होने के बाद प्रदेश में इसके मरीजों की संख्या शून्य हो गई है। 11 जुलाई को कोरोना के लक्षण वाले 241 व्यक्तियों के सैंपल की जांच की गई थी जिनमें एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला है।

