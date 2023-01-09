राज्य स्तरीय छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक 2022-23 : ओलंपिक के दूसरे दिन क्षत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज आउटडोर स्टेडियम में गेड़ी दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाई प्रतिभा

रायपुर। 0-18 वर्ग में सरगुजा संभाग के भूपेंद्र कुमार राजवाड़े ने प्रथम तथा बिलासपुर संभाग के मुंगेली जिले के दीपक भास्कर ने द्वीतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। 18-40 वर्ग में दुर्ग संभाग के कवर्धा जिले के पुनेश धुर्वे ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। इसी प्रकार 40 प्लस वर्ग में बिलासपुर जिले के तखतपुर के आत्माराम ने मारी बाजी पारम्परिक खेलों में अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने खिलाड़ियों में खासा उत्साह दिखाई दे रहा है। 40 प्लस वर्ग में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले आत्माराम ने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक पारंपरिक खेल को प्रोत्साहन देने की दिशा में सराहनीय पहल है। इससे ग्रामीण अंचल के खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का मौका मिलता है।

