छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल से आज यहां उनके निवास कार्यालय में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री सिंहदेव ने सौजन्य मुलाकात की

By admin June 29, 2023

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल से आज यहां उनके निवास कार्यालय में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने सौजन्य मुलाकात की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री टीएस सिंह देव को उप मुख्यमंत्री बनाये जाने पर मिठाई खिलाकर उन्हें बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी। इस अवसर पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुश्री कुमारी शैलजा, अपर मुख्य सचिव श्री सुब्रत साहू सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

