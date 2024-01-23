छत्तीसगढ़

छत्तीसगढ़ जनसंपर्क विभाग में अधिकारियों को मिला प्रमोशन, राज्य सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश

रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ जनसंपर्क विभाग के तीन अधिकारी संयुक्त संचालक से अपर संचालक प्रमोट हुए हैं। जनसंपर्क डायरेक्टरेट में पोस्टेड आलोक देव, हर्षा पौराणिक एवं संतोष मौर्य को संयुक्त संचालक से अपर संचालक पद पर पदोन्नति प्रदान की गई है। राज्य शासन ने जनसंपर्क विभाग के अधिकारियों के पदोन्नति एवं नवीन पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किया है।

