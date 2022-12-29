मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा नवागढ़ विधानसभा के ग्राम दाढ़ी में आयोजित भेंट-मुलाकात में की गई प्रमुख घोषणाएं

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा नवागढ़ विधानसभा के ग्राम दाढ़ी में आयोजित भेंट-मुलाकात में की गई प्रमुख घोषणाएं :-

  1. ग्राम दाड़ी को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा दिया जायेगा।
  2. ग्राम दाड़ी में स्वामी आत्मानंद अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल खोला जायेगा।
  3. साहड़ा देव चौक से मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार तक सीसी रोड का निर्माण कराया जायेगा।
  4. ग्राम दाड़ी में सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण कराया जायेगा।
  5. सेमरिया से भैंसबोड़ होते हुए सेंदरी तक सड़क का निर्माण कराया जायेगा।
  6. राजा बाड़ा का जीर्णोद्धार किया जायेगा ।
  7. ग्राम प्रतापपुर में जिला सहकारी बैंक की शाखा खोली जायेगी।
  8. चरगवां में हाई स्कूल व तरके में प्राथमिक स्कूल के लिए नवीन भवन का निर्माण कराया जायेगा।
