रायपुर। हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय दुर्ग के प्रथम दीक्षांत समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान अपने संबोधन में छात्रों से अपनी बात शेयर करते हुए कहा कि डॉ ओमप्रकाश जी बैठे है वहीँ मेरा फॉर्म भर देते थे। दूसरे साल मैं परीक्षा दिलाने नहीं गया, मेरा PG पूरा नहीं हुआ। अब सोचता हूँ कि PG कर लूँ लेकिन डर इस बात का है कि अगर नंबर कम आए तो बच्चे बोलेंगे कि मुख्यमंत्री के नंबर कम आए।

