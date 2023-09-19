छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल के घर विराजे गणपति

By admin September 19, 2023

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज गणेश चतुर्थी के अवसर पर भिलाई-3 स्थित अपने निवास में भगवान गणेश जी की प्रतिमा की स्थापना की। उन्होंने भगवान गणेश जी की विधि-विधान-पूर्वक पूजा अर्चना की और प्रदेशवासियों की सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली की कामना की। गणेश चतुर्थी के अवसर पर आज से 11 दिन तक भगवान गणेश घर-घर में विराजमान हो रहे हैं। श्रद्धालु भक्तगण भक्ति-भाव से 11 दिनों तक उनकी पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने श्रद्धा-भाव से अपने निवास में रिद्धी-सिद्धी के साथ भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा स्थापित की।

