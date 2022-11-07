मुख्यमंत्री ने शहीद श्री नंदकुमार पटेल को उनके जन्मदिन पर किया याद

By admin Publish Date: November 7, 2022 / 1:32 pm Update Date: November 7, 2022 / 1:33 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने पूर्व गृहमंत्री शहीद श्री नंदकुमार पटेल को उनके जन्मदिन 08 नवम्बर पर उनका स्मरण करते हुए अपने श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने कहा कि श्री पटेल ने छत्तीसगढ़ को विकास की ऊंचाईयों तक ले जाने का सपना देखा था। वे जमीन से जुड़े लोकप्रिय, कुशल जन-नेता थे। उनका जाना छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Jaianndata.com August 13, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव की हालत नाजुक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Jaianndata.com August 10, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Business

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री 8 नवम्बर को गोधन न्याय योजना के हितग्राहियों को 5 करोड़ 35 लाख रूपए का करेंगे भुगतान

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने शहीद श्री नंदकुमार पटेल को उनके जन्मदिन पर किया याद

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेशवासियों को गुरू नानक जयंती की दी बधाई

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

धान खरीदी का महाभियान: पहले सप्ताह में 1.11 लाख मीट्रिक टन खरीदी

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

राज्योत्सव: 1 हजार 293 युवाओं को मिला ऑनस्पाट लर्निंग लाइसेंस

Life Style

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Jaianndata.com September 2, 2020

इस आसान तरीके से घर पर बनाएं दुकान जैसे रसगुल्ले

Jaianndata.com March 12, 2020

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए करें ये घरेलु उपाय

Jaianndata.com March 5, 2020

शरीर के लिए फायदेमंद है सरसों का तेल

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री 8 नवम्बर को गोधन न्याय योजना के हितग्राहियों को 5 करोड़ 35 लाख रूपए का करेंगे भुगतान

हितग्राहियों को अब तक हो चुका है 356.17 करोड़ का भुगतान गौठानों में अब तक 76280 लीटर गौमूत्र क्रय गौमू

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने शहीद श्री नंदकुमार पटेल को उनके जन्मदिन पर किया याद

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने पूर्व गृहमंत्री शहीद श्री नंदकुमार पटेल को उनके जन्मद

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेशवासियों को गुरू नानक जयंती की दी बधाई

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रदेशवासियों को विशेषकर सिख समुदाय के लोगों को गुरू न

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

धान खरीदी का महाभियान: पहले सप्ताह में 1.11 लाख मीट्रिक टन खरीदी

37,641 किसानों ने बेचा धान: 295.65 करोड़ रूपए का भुगतान धान विक्रय के लिए 2497 उपार्जन केन्द्र टोकन तुंहर

Jaianndata.com November 7, 2022

राज्योत्सव: 1 हजार 293 युवाओं को मिला ऑनस्पाट लर्निंग लाइसेंस

परिवहन विभाग के स्टॉल में मिली सुविधा से लोग हुए उत्साहित ‘तुंहर सरकार, तुंहर द्वार’: परिवहन स

Jaianndata.com November 5, 2022

भानुप्रतापपुर विधानसभा उप निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान 5 दिसम्बर को, 8 दिसम्बर को मतों की गिनती

उप निर्वाचन के लिए तिथि की घोषणा के साथ ही कांकेर जिले में आदर्श आचार संहिता प्रभावी रायपुर। छ

Jaianndata.com November 5, 2022

आदिम जाति अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान की प्रदर्शनी बनी आकर्षण का केन्द्र

विद्यार्थियों व युवाओं में प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की पठनीय सामग्री को लेकर उत्साह जनजातीय एटल

Jaianndata.com November 4, 2022

राज्योत्सव में बस्तरिया भात स्टॉल रहा आकर्षण का केंद्र

चापड़ा चटनी, आमट, मड़िया पेज, महुआ लड्डू, बास्ता सब्जी का स्वाद चखने उमड़ी भीड़ बस्तर के हल्बा कचोरा

Jaianndata.com November 4, 2022

अपने देश लौटते हुए इंडोनेशिया के कलाकार बोले- राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी नृत्य महोत्सव को भरपूर एंजॉय किया

रायपुर। राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी नृत्य महोत्सव में शामिल होने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ आए इंडोनेशिया के लोक

Jaianndata.com November 3, 2022

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन के राजधानी रायपुर पहुंचने पर स्वामी विवेकानंद विमानतल पर आत्मीय स्वागत

राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी नृत्य महोत्सव के समापन अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में हो रहे हैं शामिल रायप