मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल को ठाकुरदेव महोत्सव में शामिल होने का मिला न्यौता

By admin Publish Date: December 27, 2022 / 1:30 pm Update Date: December 27, 2022 / 1:30 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल से आज यहाँ उनके निवास कार्यालय में धरमजयगढ़ विधायक श्री लालजीत सिंह राठिया के नेतृत्व में राठिया (कंवर) समाज के सदस्यों ने सौजन्य मुलाकात की । उन्होंने प्रतिवर्ष की भांति समाज द्वारा रायगढ़ जिले के छाल तहसील के चन्द्रशेखरपुर (ऐन्डू) में 18 से 20 फरवरी तक आयोजित ठाकुरदेव महोत्सव में शामिल होने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को आमंत्रित किया । मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने आमंत्रण के लिए प्रतिनिधि मंडल को धन्यवाद दिया।

