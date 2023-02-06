महामंडेश्वर पूज्य स्वामी यतीन्द्रानन्द गिरि जी महाराज से मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया

By admin Publish Date: February 6, 2023 / 4:55 pm Update Date: February 6, 2023 / 4:55 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने अपने निवास कार्यालय में पधारे जूना अखाड़ा के महामंडेश्वर पूज्य स्वामी यतीन्द्रानन्द गिरि जी महाराज को शाॅल-श्रीफल भेंट कर स्वागत-सम्मान कर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। इस अवसर पर महामंडेश्वर पूज्य स्वामी यतीन्द्रानन्द गिरि जी महाराज ने मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल को केवट उवाच पत्रिका भेंट की और छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य में प्रेम- सद्भाव एवं संस्कृति की सराहना की और राज्य की निरंतर प्रगति, सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद दिया।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com January 20, 2023

इस 23 जनवरी से ‘मेरी सास भूत है’ शो के जरिए स्टार भारत अपने दर्शकों से कराएगा टीवी जगत की अतरंगी सास का परिचय !

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Jaianndata.com August 13, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव की हालत नाजुक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Business

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

इंदौर के प्रद्युम्न और मप्र की मानसी ने कैनोए स्लालोम में जीता स्वर्ण

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

प्रदेश में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के लिये पुत्रियों को भी समान अधिकार का निर्णय

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

प्रदेशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद और सकारात्मक बदलाव का माध्यम बनेंगी विकास यात्राएँ – मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने आँवला, नीम और गुलमोहर के पौधे रोपे

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मध्यप्रदेश की प्राथमिकताओं के दृष्टिगत तैयार होगा बजट – मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Life Style

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

छाया शरीर

Jaianndata.com January 31, 2023

सभी को स्वास्थ्य दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Jaianndata.com September 2, 2020

इस आसान तरीके से घर पर बनाएं दुकान जैसे रसगुल्ले

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मानवता को बचाने का रास्ता है गांधीवाद: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एकता सद्भावना युवा शिविर-2023 में शामिल हुए मुख्यमंत्री देश के 27 राज्यों सहित इं

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री को छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश राईस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन के वार्षिक सम्मेलन में शामिल होने मिला आमंत्रण

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल से आज यहाँ उनके निवास कार्यालय में छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश राईस म

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

भारतीय वन सेवा के अधिकारियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ के नरवा विकास कार्य को जाना

पम्पार नाला की संरचनाओं और वनोपज प्रसंस्करण की प्रक्रिया देखी रायपुर। इन्दिरा गांधी राष्ट्

Jaianndata.com February 6, 2023

महामंडेश्वर पूज्य स्वामी यतीन्द्रानन्द गिरि जी महाराज से मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने अपने निवास कार्यालय में पधारे जूना अखाड़ा के महामंडेश्

Jaianndata.com February 6, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने विभागों सहित तीन मंत्रियों के विभागों की बजट तैयारियों की समीक्षा की

केबिनेट मंत्री श्री रविन्द्र चौबे, श्री मोहम्मद अकबर और श्री कवासी लखमा से संबद्ध विभागों की ब

Jaianndata.com February 6, 2023

ग्रामीण उद्योग नीति बनाने की प्रक्रिया जल्द प्रारंभ की जाए: मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल

गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत ग्रामीणों, पशुपालकों और महिला स्व-सहायता समूहों को 8.23 करोड़ की राशि ऑनला

Jaianndata.com February 6, 2023

छत्तीसगढ़ देश का एकमात्र राज्य जो चिटफंड निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिला रहा- मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

चिटफंड कंपनियों में निवेश करने वाले दुर्ग जिले के 3 हजार 274 निवेशकों को 2 करोड़ 56 लाख रुपए की राशि ल

Jaianndata.com February 4, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रदेश के पहले मोबाइल मिलेट कैफे ‘मिलेट ऑन व्हील्स’ को खरसिया में हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

'मिलेट ऑन व्हील्स' है प्रदेश का पहला चलता फिरता मिलेट कैफे मिलेंगे रागी, कोदो, कुटकी से बने लजीज

Jaianndata.com February 4, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने सदगुरु कबीर साहेब मंदिर में किए दर्शन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल आज खरसिया के पंथश्री हुजूर मुकुन्दमणिनाम साहेब सत्संग भ

Jaianndata.com February 4, 2023

खरसिया पहुंचने पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल का हुआ आत्मीय स्वागत

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल का रायगढ़ जिले के खरसिया हेलीपैड पहुंचने पर जनप्रतिनिधिय