छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री ने अंडर-19 राष्ट्रीय वाटर पोलो प्रतियोगिता के लिए चयनित अभिजीत की खेल प्रतिभा को सराहा

By admin January 27, 2024

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय से आज यहां राज्य अतिथि गृह पहुना में वाटरपोलो स्पोर्ट्स के खिलाड़ी श्री अभिजीत राज सोनी ने मुलाकात की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री साय को श्री अभिजीत ने बताया कि उनका चयन अंडर-19 राष्ट्रीय वाटर पोलो प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है। विगत वर्ष सितंबर माह में कोरबा में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय शालेय क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता के तहत अंडर-19 वाटरपोलो स्पर्धा में उनके नेतृत्व में सरगुजा की टीम ने काँस्य पदक हासिल किया था। मुख्यमंत्री ने श्री अभिजीत की खेल प्रतिभा की सराहना करते हुए शाल पहना कर उनका अभिनन्दन किया और आगामी खेल प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं। इस अवसर पर श्री संजीव सेठ सोनी, श्री अम्बिकेश स्वर्णकार सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

Share With