मुख्यमंत्री ने सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर किया नमन

December 14, 2022

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने देश के प्रथम उप प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री भारतरत्न सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की 15 दिसंबर को पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन किया है। श्री बघेल ने सरदार पटेल का पुण्य स्मरण करते हुए कहा है कि भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौरान और उसके बाद देश निर्माण में सरदार पटेल की भूमिका हमेशा अविस्मरणीय रहेगी। स्वतंत्रता के लिए किये संघर्ष के दौरान उन्होंने कई आंदोलनों का कुशल नेतृत्व किया। स्वतंत्रता प्राप्ति के बाद भी सरदार पटेल भारत को एक सूत्र में पिरोने की दिशा में काम करते रहे। उन्होंने देशी रियासतों का भारतीय संघ में विलय कर देश के एकीकरण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। अपने फ़ौलादी संकल्पों के कारण वे लौह पुरुष के नाम से जाने जाते हैं।

