मुख्यमंत्री ने भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद को उनकी जयंती पर किया नमन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने स्वतंत्र भारत के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति और स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद की 03 दिसम्बर को जयंती पर उन्हें नमन किया है। श्री बघेल ने डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद के योगदान को याद करते हुए कहा है कि राजेन्द्र बाबू भारतीय स्वाधीनता संग्राम के महत्वपूर्ण राजनेताओं में से एक थे। उन्होंने संविधान सभा के अध्यक्ष के रूप में देश को एक मजबूत संविधान देने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद ने राष्ट्रपति रहते हुए स्वतंत्र तथा निष्पक्ष कार्य की मिसाल प्रस्तुत की। उनके श्रेष्ठ जीवन मूल्य और अमूल्य विचार हमें हमेशा प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे।

