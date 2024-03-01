छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय ने आज मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली प्रवास के दौरान शक्ति नगर स्थित ज्वालामुखी शक्तिपीठ में दर्शन और पूजा-अर्चना की

By admin March 1, 2024

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय ने आज मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली प्रवास के दौरान शक्ति नगर स्थित ज्वालामुखी शक्तिपीठ में दर्शन और पूजा-अर्चना की। इस अवसर पर मध्य प्रदेश की ग्रामीण विकास राज्य मंत्री श्रीमती राधा सिंह, विधायक सिंगरौली श्री रामनिवास शाह तथा विधायक देवसर श्री राजेंद्र मेश्राम उनके साथ थे।

