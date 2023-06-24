छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने स्वर्गीय श्री विद्यारतन भसीन के निवास पहुंचकर उन्हें दी श्रद्धांजलि

By admin June 24, 2023

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल आज दुर्ग जिले के भिलाई वैशाली नगर के विधायक स्वर्गीय श्री विद्यारतन भसीन के निवास पहुंचकर उनके श्रद्धांजलि कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने स्वर्गीय श्री विद्यारतन भसीन के तैलचित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुख्यमंत्री ने श्रद्धांजलि कार्यक्रम में श्रीमती चन्दर भसीन और उनके परिवारजनों से मुलाकात कर संवेदना प्रकट की। श्री बघेल ने शोकाकुल परिवार को ढांढस बंधाते हुए ईश्वर से इस अपार दुख की घड़ी में स्वर्गीय भसीन के परिवार को संबल प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की।

