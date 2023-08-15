छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर अपने निवास परिसर में किया ध्वजारोहण

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर आज सवेरे यहां अपने निवास परिसर में ध्वजारोहण किया। उन्होंने स्वतंत्रता दिवस की सभी लोगों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री के अपर मुख्य सचिव श्री सुब्रत साहू, मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय के सचिव डॉ. एस. भारतीदासन और श्री अंकित आनंद सहित मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी भी उपस्थित थे। मुख्यमंत्री निवास में स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाने पहुंचे अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के नन्हें बच्चों से मुख्यमंत्री ने बड़ी ही आत्मीयता के साथ मुलाकात की। बच्चों के नाम पूछे और उन्हें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी।

