जब वयोवृद्ध सेवाभावी सिंधु ताई से मिलने मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं पहुंचे

By admin Publish Date: January 5, 2023 / 5:55 pm Update Date: January 5, 2023 / 5:55 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज भिलाई के बीएम शाह हॉस्पिटल में 90 साल की वयोवृद्ध सिंधु ताई से मुलाकात की। सिंधु ताई 30 साल पहले इस हॉस्पिटल से रिटायर हुईं थीं। सिंधु ताई के अस्पताल से जुड़ाव और उनके सेवाभाव के बारे में जानकर मुख्यमंत्री काफी प्रभावित हुए और उनके पास जाकर मुलाकात की। श्री बघेल ने उनके समर्पण की सराहना करते उनके दीर्घायु होने की कामना की। सिंधु ताई ने मुख्यमंत्री को दादा बनने पर बधाई दी।

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज भिलाई के बीएम शाह हॉस्पिटल में 90 साल की वयोवृद्ध सिं

