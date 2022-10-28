मुख्यमंत्री ने नहाए-खाए की दी शुभकामनाएं

By admin Publish Date: October 28, 2022 / 1:54 pm Update Date: October 28, 2022 / 1:54 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने उत्तर भारतीय और भोजपुरी समाज सहित समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व के नहाए-खाए से शुभारंभ की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी है। श्री बघेल ने अपने शुभकामना संदेश में कहा है कि सूर्य उपासना और छठी मईया के पूजन का यह पर्व सब के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली लेकर आए।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Jaianndata.com August 13, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव की हालत नाजुक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Jaianndata.com August 10, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Business

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

स्वर्गीय श्री मनोज मण्डावी क्षेत्रवासियों के दिलों में हमेशा राज करेंगे: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने नहाए-खाए की दी शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने चारामा में आयोजित लोकार्पण और भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम के मौके पर स्टॉलो का किया अवलोकन

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

विशेष लेख : छत्तीसगढ़ी लोकनृत्य में है यहां की लोककला का प्राणतत्व

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

नर्मदा जी का जल किसानों के खेतों तक पहुँचाया जाएगा : मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Life Style

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Jaianndata.com September 2, 2020

इस आसान तरीके से घर पर बनाएं दुकान जैसे रसगुल्ले

Jaianndata.com March 12, 2020

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए करें ये घरेलु उपाय

Jaianndata.com March 5, 2020

शरीर के लिए फायदेमंद है सरसों का तेल

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

स्वर्गीय श्री मनोज मण्डावी क्षेत्रवासियों के दिलों में हमेशा राज करेंगे: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

उनका निधन हम सबके लिए अपूरणीय क्षति रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज कांकेर जिले के

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने नहाए-खाए की दी शुभकामनाएं

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने उत्तर भारतीय और भोजपुरी समाज सहित समस्त प्रदेशवासियो

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने चारामा में आयोजित लोकार्पण और भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम के मौके पर स्टॉलो का किया अवलोकन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने कांकेर में चारामा में आयोजित विभिन्न विकास कार्यो के ल

Jaianndata.com October 28, 2022

विशेष लेख : छत्तीसगढ़ी लोकनृत्य में है यहां की लोककला का प्राणतत्व

यह मानव जीवन के उल्लास-उमंग-उत्साह के साथ परंपरा के पर्याय अनंत व असीम है छत्तीसगढ़ की नृत्य प

Jaianndata.com October 23, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेशवासियों को दी दीपावली पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रदेशवासियों को दीपावली पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं द

Jaianndata.com October 22, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने दीवाली मनाने गोल बाजार में मिट्टी के दीये खरीदे

प्रदेशवासियों से मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने की अपील रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल आज धनतेर

Jaianndata.com October 22, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने दीपावली की सांस्कृतिक परंपरा के अनुरूप आज धनतेरस पर अपने निवास पर धान की झालर बांधने की रस्म की पूरी

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने छत्तीसगढ़ में दीपावली की सांस्कृतिक परंपरा के अनुरूप आ

Jaianndata.com October 20, 2022

विशेष लेख : छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक की लहर चहुंओर

♦ लेख : सुनील त्रिपाठी, सहायक संचालक पारंपरिक खेलों में युवा से लेकर बुजुर्ग ले रहे उत्साह से ह

Jaianndata.com October 18, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने साराडीह में ग्रामीणों से की चर्चा

पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित होगा साराडीह बैराज मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा साराडीह बैराज के डूबान क

Jaianndata.com October 18, 2022

आय में वृद्धि और सबकी समृद्धि हमारी सरकार का उद्देश्य : मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

मुख्यमंत्री ने मुक्ता में लोगों से की मुलाकात, शासकीय योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन का लिया फीडबैक