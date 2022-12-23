मुख्यमंत्री ने सड़क दुर्घटना में चार लोगों की मृत्यु पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया

December 23, 2022

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने कवर्धा जिले के पोलमी गांव के पास कार के खाई में गिरने से चार लोगों की मृत्यु की घटना पर गहरा दुःख व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने मृतकों के परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करते हुए जिला प्रशासन को इस दुर्घटना में घायलों को बेहतर से बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने और पीड़ित परिवार को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

