मुख्यमंत्री ने वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. एम.पी. चंद्राकर के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया

By admin Publish Date: March 3, 2023 / 3:10 pm Update Date: March 3, 2023 / 3:10 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. एम.पी. चंद्राकर के निधन पर गहरा दुःख व्यक्त किया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने शोक संदेश में श्रद्धांजलि व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में डॉ. चंद्राकर ने गरीबों की लगन से सेवा की। डॉ. चंद्राकर की पहचान दुर्ग जिला में ही नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य में एक बेहतर चिकित्सक के रूप में थी। उनके निधन से राज्य ने एक बेहतर सेवाभावी चिकित्सक खो दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने शोक संतप्त परिवारजन के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और परिवार को इस दुःख की घड़ी को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की है।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

शेमारू उमंग के ओरिजिनल फैंटेसी ड्रामा शो ‘राज़ महल- डाकिनी का रहस्य में जल्द होगी अनुभवी अभिनेत्री काम्या पंजाबी की एंट्री!

Jaianndata.com January 20, 2023

इस 23 जनवरी से ‘मेरी सास भूत है’ शो के जरिए स्टार भारत अपने दर्शकों से कराएगा टीवी जगत की अतरंगी सास का परिचय !

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Business

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. एम.पी. चंद्राकर के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने किक बॉक्सर निगिता को स्वेच्छानुदान से दी पांच लाख रूपये की सहायता

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने विशेष संरक्षित जनजातियों पर आधारित पुस्तिका ’जात्रा’ का किया विमोचन

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

भारतीय चेतना का मूल स्वर रही है धर्म-धम्म की अवधारणा : राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रोपदी मुर्मु

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

शासकीय सेवा में चयन जीवन का दुर्लभ और सौभाग्यशाली क्षण : मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Life Style

Jaianndata.com February 18, 2023

शिवप्रिया भाँग और मानव स्वास्थ्य का अंतर्संबंध

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

छाया शरीर

Jaianndata.com January 31, 2023

सभी को स्वास्थ्य दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. एम.पी. चंद्राकर के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. एम.पी. चंद्राकर के निधन पर गहरा दुःख

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने किक बॉक्सर निगिता को स्वेच्छानुदान से दी पांच लाख रूपये की सहायता

सूरजपुर कलेक्टर ने सौंपा निगिता को पांच लाख रूपए का चेक छत्तीसगढ़ की बेटी निगिता यादव दुबई में

Jaianndata.com March 3, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने विशेष संरक्षित जनजातियों पर आधारित पुस्तिका ’जात्रा’ का किया विमोचन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज यहां विधानसभा स्थित अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में छत्तीसग

Jaianndata.com February 26, 2023

कांग्रेस महाधिवेशन में बोले राहुल गांधी- जब तक अडाणी का सच सामने नहीं आता, हम रुकेंगे नहीं

नई दिल्ली। छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में कांग्रेस के 85वें अधिवेशन के आखिरी दिन राहुल गांधी न

Jaianndata.com February 25, 2023

कांग्रेस अधिवेशन में सोनिया गांधी ने दिया संन्यास का संकेत, कहा- ‘भारत जोड़ो यात्रा’ मेरी पारी का आखिरी पड़ाव

रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में कांग्रेस के अधिवेशन में कांग्रेस सांसद सोनिया गांधी ने शनिवा

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने ई-लाईब्रेरी का किया उद्घाटन

छत्तीसगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय भिलाई की अभिनव पहल 33 ज़िलों के फ़ार्मेसी, डिप्

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने ’छत्तीसगढ़ एस.डी.जी. डिस्ट्रिक्ट प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट’ व ऑनलाईन मॉनिटरिंग टूल ’एस.डी.जी. डैशबोर्ड’ का किया विमोचन

रिपोर्ट में प्रत्येक एस.डी.जी. लक्ष्य में प्राप्त प्रगति के आधार पर जिलों को दिए गए स्कोर व रैंक

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

कोदो, कुटकी एवं रागी की खरीदी अब 25 फरवरी तक

रायपुर। राज्य में संग्रहण वर्ष 2022-23 अंतर्गत कोदो, कुटकी एवं रागी की खरीदी अब 25 फरवरी तक होगी। छत्

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

विशेष लेख: सरकार भयमुक्त एवं विधिसम्मत शासन व्यवस्था प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध

मनोज सिंह, सहायक संचालक नक्सल पीड़ित क्षेत्रों में 900 से अधिक परिवारों को दिलाई जा चुकी है मुकद

Jaianndata.com February 14, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री 15 फरवरी को नगरीय निकायों के महापौरों और अध्यक्षों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद

गौरव समागम 2023, अर्बन प्राइड अवार्डस’ कार्यक्रम में होंगे शामिल रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपे