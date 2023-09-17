छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री ने एशिया कप जीतने पर दी बधाई

By admin September 17, 2023

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को एशिया कप का विजेता बनने पर खिलाड़ियों और देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि यदि सब अपने-अपने हिस्से का प्रयास करेंगे और एकजुटता से मिलकर लडे़ंगे तो भारत को भला कौन हरा सकता है। उन्होंने इसे सभी के लिए गौरव का अविस्मरणीय पल बताया।

