छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री ने चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण पर इसरो को दी बधाई

By admin July 14, 2023

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण पर ट्वीट कर इसरो सहित सभी देशवासियों को बधाई दी है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि चंद्रयान-3 का सफल प्रक्षेपण हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की मेहनत, समर्पण और भारत की शक्ति का प्रमाण है। इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर इसरो सहित सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। आज हमारे वैज्ञानिकों ने हम सब का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है।

Share With