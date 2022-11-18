मुख्यमंत्री ने रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती पर उन्हें किया नमन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रथम भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम की वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की 19 नवम्बर को जयंती के अवसर पर उन्हें नमन किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि रानी लक्ष्मी बाई ने अपनी मातृभूमि की रक्षा और सम्मान के लिए प्राण तक न्यौछावर कर दिए। रानी लक्ष्मीबाई ने अंग्रेजों की दमनकारी नीतियों का साहसपूर्वक विरोध किया और जीवन के अंतिम क्षण तक हार नहीं मानी। श्री बघेल ने कहा कि रानी लक्ष्मी बाई का अदम्य साहस और शौर्य आज भी लाखों महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने भारत की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर किया नमन

परंपरागत खेती की अपेक्षा दोगुना से भी अधिक लाभ आई.आई.आई.एम. जम्मू द्वारा कृषिकरण के तकनीकी जान

नरवा विकास से किसानों के जीवन में आई खुशहाली कावड़गांव में सिंचाई सुविधा बढ़ने से खुले आय के नए

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज भेंट-मुलाकात कार्यक्रम के दौरान अम्बागढ़ चौकी रेस्ट

छात्र जीवन में अनुशासित रहकर लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए संकल्पित रहने की दी सीख रायपुर। मुख्यमंत

मंदिर परिसर में सामुदायिक भवन का किया लोकार्पण रायपुर। भेंट-मुलाकात के तहत आज विधानसभा डोंगर

रानी अवंती बाई के बलिदान को स्मरण करते हुए उनकी वीरता को किया नमन रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भू

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल पं.जवाहर लाल नेहरू जन्मदिवस कार्यक्रम-बालदिवस समारोह मे

पंडित नेहरू के विचारों और उनके ’आइडिया ऑफ इंडिया’ को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने तैयार की गई है वेबसाईट