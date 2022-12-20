मुख्यमंत्री ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मोतीलाल वोरा की जयंती पर उन्हें किया नमन

By admin Publish Date: December 20, 2022 / 12:39 pm Update Date: December 20, 2022 / 12:39 pm 21K

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज यहाँ अपने निवास कार्यालय में अविभाजित मध्यप्रदेश के दो बार मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके श्री मोतीलाल वोरा की जयंती पर उनके छायाचित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें नमन किया । उन्होंने कहा कि श्री वोरा ने अपने सरल-सहज और मृदुभाषी व्यक्तित्व से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनके व्यक्तित्व में सादगी थी, अहंकार उनसे कोसो दूर था। उन्होंने मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में छत्तीसगढ़ की विकास यात्रा में अमूल्य योगदान दिया।

