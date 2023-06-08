मुख्यमंत्री ने छत्तीसगढ़ी लोक संगीत के पुरोधा श्री खुमान साव की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें किया नमन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने छत्तीसगढ़ी लोक संगीत के पुरोधा स्वर्गीय श्री खुमान साव की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन किया है। श्री बघेल ने उन्हें याद करते हुए कहा कि श्री साव ने ‘चंदैनी गोंदा‘ के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ी लोक कला को संवारने में अपना पूरा जीवन लगा दिया। लोक कला की सेवा के लिए उन्हें राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर संगीत नाटक अकादमी पुरस्कार से भी सम्मानित किया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कलाकार कभी दुनिया से विदा नहीं लेते बल्कि, अपनी कला के माध्यम से वे हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जीवित रहते हैं।

