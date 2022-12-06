मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा गरियाबंद जिले के देवभोग में आयोजित भेंट-मुलाकात में की गई घोषणाएं

By admin Publish Date: December 6, 2022 / 9:54 am Update Date: December 6, 2022 / 9:54 am 21K

रायपुर। 1.देवभोग को नगर पंचायत बनाने की घोषणा।

  1. झाखरपारा को उप-तहसील बनाने की घोषणा।
  2. देवभोग कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल का नवीन भवन बनाने की घोषणा।
  3. देवभोग के बालक स्कूल के भवन का जीर्णोद्धार की घोषणा।
  4. ग्राम सिनापाली में जिला सहकारी ग्रामीण बैंक की शाखा खोलने की घोषणा।
  5. देवभोग में नवीन सामुदायिक भवन के निर्माण की घोषणा।
  6. कोष्टा मुड़ा तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण की घोषणा।
  7. ऋषि झरना को पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए 30 लाख देने की घोषणा।
  8. बेलाड्डनाला में उच्च स्तरीय पुल निर्माण की घोषणा।
  9. सरदापुर आईटीआई का नाम अमर शहीद भोजराम तांडी के नाम पर करने की घोषणा।
  10. ग्राम मूंगिया और झखरपारा में पुल निर्माण की घोषणा।
Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Jaianndata.com August 13, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव की हालत नाजुक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Jaianndata.com August 10, 2022

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Business

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

सशस्त्र सेना झण्डा दिवस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने सैनिकों के त्याग, समर्पण और बलिदान को किया नमन

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल को खाना खिलाकर अभिभूत हुआ नागेश परिवार

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा गरियाबंद जिले के देवभोग में आयोजित भेंट-मुलाकात में की गई घोषणाएं

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने वनोपज पर आधारित इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर और रूरल इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क का किया भूमिपूजन

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राजिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र को 68 करोड़ 59 लाख 93 हजार रूपये लागत के 203 विकास कार्यों का सौगात दी

Life Style

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Jaianndata.com September 2, 2020

इस आसान तरीके से घर पर बनाएं दुकान जैसे रसगुल्ले

Jaianndata.com March 12, 2020

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए करें ये घरेलु उपाय

Jaianndata.com March 5, 2020

शरीर के लिए फायदेमंद है सरसों का तेल

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

सशस्त्र सेना झण्डा दिवस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने सैनिकों के त्याग, समर्पण और बलिदान को किया नमन

प्रदेशवासियों से सशस्त्र सेना झण्डा दिवस कोष में उदारतापूर्वक दान की अपील रायपुर। मुख्यमंत

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल को खाना खिलाकर अभिभूत हुआ नागेश परिवार

रूपेश्वरी के हाथों बनी स्वादिष्ट कांदा भाजी और मुनगा बड़ी का चखा स्वाद परिजनों को वन अधिकार म

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा गरियाबंद जिले के देवभोग में आयोजित भेंट-मुलाकात में की गई घोषणाएं

रायपुर। 1.देवभोग को नगर पंचायत बनाने की घोषणा। झाखरपारा को उप-तहसील बनाने की घोषणा।देवभोग कन्

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने वनोपज पर आधारित इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर और रूरल इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क का किया भूमिपूजन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज गरियाबंद जिले के सुदूर वनांचल क्षेत्र देवभोग में ग्

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राजिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र को 68 करोड़ 59 लाख 93 हजार रूपये लागत के 203 विकास कार्यों का सौगात दी

रायपुर। भेंट-मुलाकात कार्यक्रम के दौरान राजिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अपने दूसरे दिवस के प्रवास

Jaianndata.com December 6, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने कुलेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की

प्रदेश में सुख, शांति एवं खुशहाली की कामना की रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राजिम मे

Jaianndata.com December 3, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री ने भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद और हॉकी के जादूगर मेजर ध्यानचंद को किया नमन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज यहां अपने निवास कार्यालय में स्वतंत्र भारत के प्रथम

Jaianndata.com December 3, 2022

छत्तीसगढ़: भूपेश सरकार ने ओबीसी और एससी कोटा बढ़ाने के लिए पारित किया विधेयक

रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा ने शुक्रवार को सर्वसम्मति से राज्य में अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग और अनुसूच

Jaianndata.com December 2, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने किया बिलासपुर एवं अंबिकापुर में रीजनल सी-मार्ट का वर्चुअली उद्घाटन

शहीद महेन्द्र कर्मा तेंदूपत्ता संग्राहक सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजना के अंतर्गत 863 संग्राहक परिवारो

Jaianndata.com December 2, 2022

बेहतर वित्तीय प्रबंधन और कड़े वित्तीय अनुशासन से राज्य की वित्तीय स्थिति सुदृढ़ हुई: श्री भूपेश बघेल

चालू वित्तीय वर्ष में सरकार ने बाजार से नही लिया कोई ऋण छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में वित्तीय वर्ष 2022-23